Sefton Golf Course (NSW)
Public course
Golf course
Sefton Golf Course is 18 holes, all Par 3. So it is not a long course, but still a challenge.
Sefton Golf Course is proudly owned and operated by the City of Canterbury Bankstown.
Set in a beautiful leafy location, the Sefton Golf Course is a hidden gem. Come and join us today and tune up your short game with 9 or 18 holes! Open everyday except Christmas Day, the course provides an enjoyable golfing experience for all types of golfers.
Contact Details
160 Rose Street
Yagoona NSW 2199