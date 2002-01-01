Barnbougle Dunes Golf Club

Golf Course ID: 20330, 18 hole

Sefton Golf Course (NSW)

Public course
Golf course

Sefton Golf Course is 18 holes, all Par 3. So it is not a long course, but still a challenge.

Sefton Golf Course is proudly owned and operated by the City of Canterbury Bankstown.

Set in a beautiful leafy location, the Sefton Golf Course is a hidden gem. Come and join us today and tune up your short game with 9 or 18 holes! Open everyday except Christmas Day, the course provides an enjoyable golfing experience for all types of golfers.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found


Contact Details

160 Rose Street
Yagoona NSW 2199

02 9743 9436
https://seftongc.com/
