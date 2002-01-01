Golf Course ID: 20330, 18 hole

Sefton Golf Course is 18 holes, all Par 3. So it is not a long course, but still a challenge.

Sefton Golf Course is proudly owned and operated by the City of Canterbury Bankstown.

Set in a beautiful leafy location, the Sefton Golf Course is a hidden gem. Come and join us today and tune up your short game with 9 or 18 holes! Open everyday except Christmas Day, the course provides an enjoyable golfing experience for all types of golfers.