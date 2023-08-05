Scott stumbles on FedEx Cup tightrope

05 Aug 2023 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott’s hopes of extending his streak of FedEx Cup Playoffs appearances have suffered a hit in the second round of the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

For the first time since its inception in 2007, only the top 70 players will qualify for week one of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

At No.81 arriving at Sedgefield Country Club, Scott would have ordinarily been well inside the top 125 cut-off but is now in danger of leaving American Matt Kuchar as the only player to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs each and every year.

Buoyed by a first round of 5-under 65, Scott burst from the blocks with birdies at each of his opening two holes.

He dropped a shot at the par-3 third but won it back three holes later with an approach from 167 yards to seven feet, duly converting his birdie chance.

Scott scrambled to a bogey after finding the water with his tee shot at the par-4 eighth and then made six straight pars, bogeys at 15 and 17 sending him tumbling down the leaderboard to a tie for 31st with a round of 1-over 71.

Needing a tie for ninth or better to advance, Scott must turn it around quickly to be any hope of pushing into the top 70 by week’s end.

Cam Davis is currently on the other side of the FedEx Cup tightrope and enhanced his chances of staying there with a round of 3-under 67.

The Sydneysider made his charge late, making three birdies in his final seven holes on Friday to move up 14 spots and into a tie for 21st, a position projected to move him up two spots from No.69 to No.67 in the standings.

Davis is seven shots back of American Russell Henley (66) who has a one-stroke buffer to Billy Horschel (62) through 36 holes.

A mid-season reset with coach John Serhan is driving Sarah Kemp’s charge at the FREED Scottish Open as she seeks to play her way into next week’s AIG Women’s Open.

Rounds of 69-68 have Kemp in a share of third at Dundonald Links, five shots back of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno.

Still chasing a breakthrough LPGA Tour win, Kemp likely needs a top-three finish to earn a spot in the field next week at Walton Heath Golf Club.

Her hopes have been enhanced by an opportune catch-up with Serhan after her long-time coach spent time with her at the Evian Championship having travelled to Europe for Harrison Crowe’s Open Championship debut.

That – and a new putter that is quickly gaining favour within her bag – has given Kemp a confident mindset heading into the final two rounds.

“I don't get to see him too much, but every time I do… he's my safety blanket in a way,” Kemp explained.

“I hope no girl ever asks me to take a look at their swing because I have no clue. I just hit the ball.

“He can see just the little things that are out, and luckily there were just a couple of little things that he said to me, and feels like they're falling into place nicely.”

Elsewhere around the world, Scott Hend (69) is four strokes off the lead and in a tie for fourth at the Mandiri Indonesia Open on the Asian Tour, Adam Bland (67) moved up into a tie for seventh at the Yokohama Minato Championship in Japan and Rod Pampling is in a share of eighth after two rounds of The JCB Championship on the Legends Tour in England.