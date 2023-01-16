Scott steps onto player advisory council

16 Jan 2023 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott has ensured that his opinions on matters impacting the PGA Tour will be heard by joining the Player Advisory Council for 2023.

The 2013 Masters champion is one of 16 players - who are yet to be confirmed - appointed to the Council which acts as the first step toward consulting the PGA Tour board and commissioners Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

The emergence of LIV Golf in the past year has been one of the biggest talking points in the men’s professional game but Scott, who recently ticked over $US 60 million in prize money on the PGA Tour, is giving no attention to the feud between the rival leagues.

“I’m more interested in what the Tour is planning on doing with the Tour, now how we’re fighting a lawsuit, because I couldn’t care less about,” Scott said.

“I’m more interested in what the future of the Tour looks like.

“And I think I convinced myself that it was worth diving into that.”

Scott, who lives in Switzerland, has committed to spending more time in the United States to play more frequently on the PGA Tour in 2023 and he desires to support the likes of Rory McIlroy - the outspoken World No.1 and player director on the Council - on carving out the path forward for the Tour.

“I feel potentially like a few other notable players - if I can call myself a notable player - could assist him in moving things in the direction that seems to be correct,” Scott said.

“It’s an important time for our Tour to map out the next decade and beyond for what playing the PGA Tour is working toward, and what that looks like.

“It’s just a time of change. Big decisions are going to be made. They need to be the right ones.”

In the lead-up to the Sony Open in Hawaii last week, the 42-year-old also gave valuable insights into where he stands on some of the most pressing issues related to the Tour including the no-cut elevated events and world ranking points.

“I think there are a lot of different opinions, and that's a hard thing in a membership organisation,” Scott said.

“There are hundreds of opinions getting thrown around. You're not going to please everyone. I think that's one of the big things, is we're not going to be able to please everyone or be all things to all people out here.

“We have to decide what we do want to be, and Tiger said something that I thought was good. He likes the pure competition on the PGA Tour (meaning the inclusion of a cut). He values that. I tend to sit on this side of things.”

As for world rankings points, Scott believes that former world No.1 Spaniard Jon Rahm was short-changed after his victory in the Sentry Tournament of Champions - where he fired 10-under in the final round - to kick off the new year in Kapalua.

“I don't think it's correct,” Scott said. “Well, I don't think winning last week is getting awarded potentially enough.

“The weight at the top of the points I don't think is enough. Like I shouldn't get many. I beat about four people last week, so I shouldn't get a lot of points. But Jon Rahm beat a field of champion players on the PGA TOUR and apparently the best 30 players on the tour for the year, so I think that's worthy of some points.”