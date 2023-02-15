Scott elected players' chair

15 Feb 2023 | Professional golf |

Adam Scott has been named chairman of the PGA Tour Players Advisory Council, the tour announced this week after a vote by members.

Scott will serve as PAC chairman for the remainder of 2023 and replace Charley Hoffman as one of the player directors on the PGA Tour policy board on January 1, 2024, serving a three-year term.

The other players on the ballot for PAC chairmen were Maverick McNealy and Kevin Streelman.

The PAC advises and consults with the policy board and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the tour.

Scott became a member of the US Tour in 2003. He has won 14 titles including the Players Championship, represented the International team in 10 consecutive Presidents Cups, and qualified for the Fedex Cup in each of the first 16 seasons of that competition – one of only two players to achieve this with American Matt Kuchar.

Scott is firmly on the side of the status quo in golf’s current schism. Recently he announced that he would join TGL, the hi-tech team-format series featuring Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy which will begin in 2024 and be played on a virtual course in specially designed stadiums.

The Australian is playing this week in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where he won in 2020.