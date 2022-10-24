Aussies on Tour: Scott building towards home summer

24 Oct 2022 | Professional golf |

As he prepares to tee it up at home in Australia for the first time in more than three years, Adam Scott logged another strong finish in the Japan Open over the weekend.

Scott, who entered the tournament as the top-ranked player in the field at No. 32 in the world, played outstanding golf in tough conditions on the final day at Sanko Golf Club to vault up to tied-sixth as only the second amateur in tournament history, Taiga Semikawa, secured the win.

It is the third time Scott has finished in the top 10 at the Japan Open in five appearances.

"I had a great week, it's been a fantastic tournament but of course, when you don't win, it's all the frustrations, especially on a very difficult golf course," said the 2013 Masters champion.

"I'm disappointed with my result, but I saw a lot of good things in my game. On this incredibly tough golf course, I think my standard of play was nearly very good.

"When you're playing at the very top level like this, it's a very fine line between 10th place and challenging for the win. There are positives to take, I feel good about my game."

Scott is a confirmed starter in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland next month and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne in the first week of December, along with the top-ranked Australians including Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Cam Davis along with Kiwi Ryan Fox.

Meanwhile young gun Davis, Jason Day and Perth’s Hannah Green all had good weekends around the world.

Day is battling hard to regain his best form and touch and he finished T11 at the CJ Cup in South Carolina on the PGA Tour as Rory McIlroy won to reclaim the world No. 1 ranking for the first time in just more than two years.

Davis has continued to surge forward after his maiden appearance in the International team at the Presidents Cup, and he finished T13 in South Carolina.

Hannah Green’s consistent season on the LPGA Tour continued with another top-10 in South Korea. Green closed with a 69 to post her eighth top-10 finish in 2022 as Kiwi Lydia Ko dominated the event. Ko, who began the week at No. 5 in the world, is pushing hard to regain the world No. 1 ranking she last held in 2017.

It was a fine weekend for Kiwis overall, with Steve Alker earning his fourth victory of the Legends Tour season and Ryan Fox finishing fourth on the DP World Tour as he maintains the momentum of his career-best season.

Results

DP World Tour

Mallorca Golf Open – Son Muntaner Golf Club, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

Winner Paul Yannik 71-64-62-72­‑ 269 €347,826

4 Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-64-65-74- 271 €94,526

T11 Scott Hend 70-69-68-67- 274 €33,432

70 Maverick Antcliff 71-70-70-74- 285 €3478

MC Jason Scrivener 71-71- 142

PGA Tour

CJ Cup – Congaree Golf Club, South Carolina, USA

Winner Rory McIlroy 66-66-67-67-267 $1,890,000

T11 Jason Day 69-69-69-67-274 $252,000

T13 Cam Davis 66-66-73-70- 275 $189,756

Japan Tour

Japan Open - Sanko Golf Club, Hyogo, Japan

Winner Taiga Semikawa 64-70-63-73- 270 Amateur

T6 Adam Scott 71-72-68-71- 282 ¥8890

T21 Brad Kennedy 73-72-68-75- 288 ¥2,047,500

T23 Adam Bland 73-71-73-72- 289 ¥1,827,000

MC Anthony Quayle 72-76-148

LPGA Tour

BMW Ladies Championship – Oak Valley Country Club, South Korea

Winner Lydia Ko (NZ) 68-68-66-65- 267 $300,000

T10 Hannah Green 70-67-72-69- 278 $36,595

T19 Stephanie Kyriacou 69-70-68-74- 281 $21,925

T40 Su Oh 70 - 72 - 73 – 70- 285 $9653

T51 Minjee Lee 70-73-73-71- 287 $6727

Ladies European Tour

Hero Women’s Indian Open – DLF Golf and Country Club, New Delhi, India

Winner Olivia Cowan

T47 Whitney Hillier 74-78-75-74- 301 €2162

MC Jordan O’Brien 79-74- 153

MC Amy Walsh 87-69- 156

MC Adele Huggard 83-86- 169

Legends Tour

Dominion Energy Charity Classic – Country Club of Virginia, USA

Winner Steve Alker (NZ) 69-65-68- 202 $335,000

T8 Rod Pampling 69-68-69- 206 $71,000

T22 Stuart Appleby 74-65-73- 212$25,520

T39 Mark Hensby 71-73-70- 214 $11,660

T63 David McKenzie 74-71-78- 223 $3,300