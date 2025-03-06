School kids swing into action in Adelaide

06 Mar 2025 | Industry News | Clubs and Facilities |

While many schoolkids across the country can't wait to head to the golf course or driving range as soon as the bell rings, boarding students at Prince Alfred College in Adelaide don't even have to leave the school grounds to get their golfing fix.

Installed over the recent summer holidays, the boarders are now the proud beneficiaries of three practice hitting nets where they can hone their game.

Nestled in the same area as a new basketball halfcourt, the new facility is a sporting haven, and Prince Alfred Headmaster David Roberts is excited to see students enjoying its benefits.

"This space provides the opportunity for our boarders to take a break from academic study or to relax with friends," he said.

"The idea for putting some golf practice nets in at the Prince Alfred College boarding house came from our staff who were noticing the growing interest and participation in golf by our students. This included the need to store an increasing number of golf bags being brought from home.

"Interest in golf spans across our youngest to our most senior boarders and it has been terrific to see the engagement between the younger and older boys as they enjoy a shared interest together."

The school already has a strong relationship with golf, often taking boarding students on golfing outings, and incorporating into extracurricular activities.

"Many of our boys have an interest in golf and regularly take the opportunity to play at local courses through our weekend activities program," said Roberts.

"Many of our boarders also play at home at regional courses over the holidays, with one of our Year 11 boarders scoring a hole-in-one on his home course in January.

"The new golf nets have been hugely popular with our boarders, the biggest challenge is making sure everyone gets a turn.

"The senior boarders and staff have built a roster that allows golf and basketball to co-exist and every day after school, and in the evening ,the space is being used."