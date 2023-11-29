School in session | Royal Hobart offers $5,000 scholarship to support junior golfers

29 Nov 2023 | Clubs and Facilities |

- By Andrew Young

Royal Hobart Golf Club is proud to be supporting the next generation, as the club launches their Junior Scholarship Program worth $5,000.

The scholarship, which is open to applicants between the ages of nine to seventeen living in the south of Tasmania, will be offered annually and is designed to help to fund educational and golfing expenses for young golfers.

“The board and membership both wanted to do something to support juniors at the club,” explained Royal Hobart vice-captain, Alison Sully.

“It was made possible by a generous donation, and we are very pleased to be able to offer the scholarship.”

Keen to highlight that the scholarship is about more than just golf, Sully and the club's Foundation Committee have put an emphasis on education as part of the application and decision-making process.

“It’s for your future education,” she said. “The money can be spent on educational expenses, golf tuition, equipment, that sort of thing. We don’t want to close people off to thinking golf is their only option, rather help use it as a springboard.

“We certainly want to see the juniors continue their education to a high standard.”

Recipients will be acknowledged on an honour board at the club and also receive a junior membership at no cost as part of the program.

Golf Australia Participation Manager for Tasmania, Simon Weston is also delighted by the club’s decision to support junior golf in this way.

"Golf Australia is excited to see Royal Hobart offer a junior scholarship into the future. This will be a wonderful opportunity for a young golfer to receive support with expenses in playing & learning golf,” he said.

"Royal Hobart golf club have been a strong supporter of junior golf for many years, and this is the next step offering a scholarship."

To that end, Sully and the board at Royal Hobart are open to expanding the program in the coming years.

Having taken guidance from the Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls’ Scholarship Program and the Australian Sports Commission in designing it, they are committed to making it a long-term feature of the club.

"There is no reason why, in the coming years, we couldn’t have multiple winners,” she explained. “We have an open mind as to how it might grow and evolve in the future.”

In a practical sense, the successful candidate will be held up as an example at the club, acting as a role model for other young golfers.

“We would hope that younger people see the scholar at the club and as a consequence want to follow in their footsteps,” Sully said. “Through being a junior member, they will be around the place and able to continue promotion both of themselves and the club.”

In a broader sense, the scholarship represents Royal Hobart’s continued commitment to making golf more accessible to as many people as possible.

This includes evaluating membership categories to ensure they are realistic and achievable, as well as looking to incorporate shorter formats and competitions to engage more golfers.

“We are trying to foster an attitude of accessibility,” Sully reflected. “It often comes down to cost and the fact that people are time poor.

“Any way that we can make the game more accessible and enjoyable, we will consider, and I think it is something all clubs are aware of.”

