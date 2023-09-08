Scholarship giving country girls a leg-up

08 Sep 2023 | Australian Golf Foundation | Women and girls | Participation |

Loxton and Copperclub golf clubs may be on either side of South Australia, but both believe in the value of the Australian Golf Foundation’s Junior Girls’ scholarships.

For Loxton Golf Club, situated 250km north-east of Adelaide, the scholarship program has helped buck a long-standing trend.

“In the past, we have had girls who showed talent, but they have dropped off as they were always ‘the only girl’,” said Terry Sawade, secretary of the Loxton club.

“The beauty of the scholarship program has been bringing girls together and boosting their confidence.”

The club is now beginning to reverse previous trends and retain girls in the game with scholarship participants regularly becoming members and enjoying 18-hole and nine-hole competitions.

The Junior Girls’ Scholarship has also had a positive impact on Copperclub, 170km north-west of Adelaide.

“We have seen an influx of girls and juniors on the course and in the clubhouse,” said Kevin Ryan, junior coordinator at Copperclub.

“The progress these girls are making is incredible. Their swings are looking great, and they are starting to play in nine-hole events.

“This year has been the first year Copperclub has run the girls’ scholarship program and it won’t be the last.”

