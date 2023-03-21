21 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |
Scholarship girls receive Callaway clubs
by Golf Australia
Do you remember Sammie Hoad of Castle Hill Country Club in New South Wales?
Back in December last year, Sammie learnt that she was one of two lucky winners of a custom fitted set of 14 Callaway and Odyssey golf clubs - kindly donated by Callaway.
This was part of rewarding and recognising outstanding girls in the 2022 program who demonstrated great commitment to the program and their golf.
In her story, Sammie remarked that she was ‘determined to lower her handicap, keen to play more competitions and excited for her new set of clubs’.
Just two months on, Sammie’s wishes are coming true!
At the beginning of the school holidays, her handicap was 28. But alas, after six weeks of holidays and playing many competitions, she has brought her handicap down to 17.
Sammie has also recently met with Max Guerry of Callaway for her club fitting.
“To say we are grateful and beyond excited is an understatement,” said Jacquie Hoad, Sammie’s mother.
The arrival of a new set of Callaway clubs for Imojen Burgess of Flagstaff Hill Golf Club in South Australia could not have been better timed.
Over the summer break, Imojen, who also won a set of clubs, had been competing in several competitions including some visits to course interstate.
Whilst in form, her sudden growth spurt meant her clubs were coming too short and compromising her game.
Her new set of Callaway Paradym golf clubs arrived just in time for the opportunity to play in the McMillan Shield - a handicap match play competition for juniors in South Australia.
“I love my new set of Callaway Paradym golf clubs!” she said.
“Having fitted clubs has helped me to improve my game."
The experience of having the clubs fitted with Brett Thur was exciting and informative as Imojen and her family learnt about different aspects of each club and picked up some excellent hints and tips to improve her swing.
“Imojen couldn't be happier,” said Imojen’s mother, Robyn Burgess.
“We are exceptionally grateful to Callaway and the AGF for giving her this fantastic opportunity to continue to excel in the game of golf.”
Golf sets have been kindly donated by Callaway.
Callaway Golf has a long history of supporting all forms of Women's Golf, from Tour Professionals & Amateurs to supporting beginner and new to golf programs.
Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia's vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information.
Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2023, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.
The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.