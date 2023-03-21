Scholarship girls receive Callaway clubs

21 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

Do you remember Sammie Hoad of Castle Hill Country Club in New South Wales?

Back in December last year, Sammie learnt that she was one of two lucky winners of a custom fitted set of 14 and Odyssey golf clubs - kindly donated by .

This was part of rewarding and recognising outstanding girls in the 2022 program who demonstrated great commitment to the program and their golf.

In , Sammie remarked that she was ‘determined to lower her handicap, keen to play more competitions and excited for her new set of clubs’.

Just two months on, Sammie’s wishes are coming true!

At the beginning of the school holidays, her handicap was 28. But alas, after six weeks of holidays and playing many competitions, she has brought her handicap down to 17.

Sammie has also recently met with Max Guerry of for her club fitting.

“To say we are grateful and beyond excited is an understatement,” said Jacquie Hoad, Sammie’s mother.