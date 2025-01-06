Scaysbrook hunting history at Master of the Amateurs

06 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Newcastle’s Ella Scaysbrook will take a two-stroke lead into the final round as she seeks to become the first home-grown winner of the Master of the Amateurs at Southern Golf Club in Melbourne.

The last Australian to win the women’s event was Queensland’s Lion Higo in 2021, LPGA Tour star Stephanie Kyriacou the only other Aussie winner back in 2019.

Scaysbrook can add her name to that list on Monday, boasting a two-shot buffer at 8-under from Korea’s Hyojin Yang with Queenslander Sarah Hammett two strokes further back in a tie for third with defending champion and reigning US Amateur and US Junior champion Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines.

There is a two-stroke difference also at the top of the leaderboard in the men’s event.

American Ian Gilligan currently leads the way at 14-under par from Gold Coast’s Kai Komulainen with New South Welshman Kayun Mudadana (11-under), Queensland’s Harry Takis (10-under) and American Jase Sammy (9-under) rounding out the top five with one round to play.

The final group in the women’s event tees off at 9:31am AEDT with the final men’s group of Gilligan, Komulainen and Mudadana to follow at 9:40am.

The final round will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo starting from 10am AEDT.