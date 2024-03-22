22 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |
Scaysbrook and Mudadana champions at Rene Erichsen Salver and SA Classic
by Patrick Taylor
Ella Scaysbrook and Kayun Mudadana have taken home the Rene Erichsen Salver, and South Australian Classic trophies respectively at Royal Adelaide Golf Club, with Mudadana triumphing after a dramatic four-hole playoff.
Hot off her win at the Women's NSW Open Qualifier at Bathurst just weeks ago, Scaysbrook edged out runners-up Abbie Teasdale and Amelia Whinney by one shot to lift the historic Rene Erichsen Salver trophy.
The 18-year-old carded rounds of 72-74-71-73, to finish at 2-under for the week. She carded three bogeys in a row in the middle of her final round, but held strong to edge out the two chasing her.
"It was a pretty solid week, I didn’t do much wrong and just played my own game," she said.
"It was pretty close for the whole 18 really, a bit of back and forth."
In the men's South Australian Classic, Kayun Mudadana and Blake Phillips headed to a playoff after both finishing the week at 6-under.
It took four-holes to separate the men, with the two New South Welshmen each not wanting to give an inch.
Eventual winner Mudadana set his week up with a five-under 67 in the second round, to finish with scores of 70-67-74-71 for the week.
"I played really good all week. I just tried to play really smart and consistent," he said.
"I hit a lot of greens this week and just tried to capitalise on that.
"This is my first WAGR win and so I'm feeling really good."
