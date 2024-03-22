Scaysbrook and Mudadana champions at Rene Erichsen Salver and SA Classic

22 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

Ella Scaysbrook and Kayun Mudadana have taken home the Rene Erichsen Salver, and South Australian Classic trophies respectively at Royal Adelaide Golf Club, with Mudadana triumphing after a dramatic four-hole playoff.

Hot off her win at the Women's NSW Open Qualifier at Bathurst just weeks ago, Scaysbrook edged out runners-up Abbie Teasdale and Amelia Whinney by one shot to lift the historic Rene Erichsen Salver trophy.

The 18-year-old carded rounds of 72-74-71-73, to finish at 2-under for the week. She carded three bogeys in a row in the middle of her final round, but held strong to edge out the two chasing her.

"It was a pretty solid week, I didn’t do much wrong and just played my own game," she said.

"It was pretty close for the whole 18 really, a bit of back and forth."

In the men's South Australian Classic, Kayun Mudadana and Blake Phillips headed to a playoff after both finishing the week at 6-under.

It took four-holes to separate the men, with the two New South Welshmen each not wanting to give an inch.

Eventual winner Mudadana set his week up with a five-under 67 in the second round, to finish with scores of 70-67-74-71 for the week.

"I played really good all week. I just tried to play really smart and consistent," he said.

"I hit a lot of greens this week and just tried to capitalise on that.

"This is my first WAGR win and so I'm feeling really good."