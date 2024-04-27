Scaysbrook and Moody take out historic Port Phillip Open Amateur

27 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

New South Wales pair Ella Scaysbrook and Will Moody have claimed the historic Port Phillip Open Amateur today at Commonwealth Golf Club.

Scaysbrook was unstoppable this week. Finishing at an incredible 15-under, The Australian member stormed home to a an 11-shot victory over Jazy Roberts and Caitlin Peirce.

With scores of 71-65-66-71, Scaysbrook could relax during her final round today, with the heavy lifting achieved in the middle rounds.

"I was pretty confident coming into the tournament and my goal was pretty much just to try and make it to the match-play, but after the first couple of days the goal changed a bit," she said.

"It's my first time going four rounds under par in a tournament.

"I was still very nervous, like I was talking to dad before and I feel it's harder to have a big lead just because you get so many things in your head."

Moody wasn't afforded the same comfortability as Scaysbrook, with fellow Avondale golfer Jye Pickin hot on his tail in the final round.

What was similar to Scaysbrook however was how Moody got his scoring done in the middle two rounds, with scores of 71-66-69-71 for an 8-under total and one-shot victory over Pickin.

The Port Phillip marks Moody's first big win as an amateur, and he is hoping this is the first of many trophies he will collect over the journey.

"I posted a 66 in the second round which was a big step forward for me in winning the event I think," he said.

"Every time I saw Jye (Pickin) out on the course we were egging each other on, asking how we were going. I knew he was going to come in hot, he always does but it was good to get him today."

The final day at Commonwealth also produced another highlight, with women's runner-up Jazy Roberts carding a hole-in-one at the par-3 tenth.

The 72-hole Port Phillip tournament is played in conjunction with the Victorian Amateur, with the top-16 men and women from this week qualifying for the match-play section which will be held at Victoria Golf Club early next week.