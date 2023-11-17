Save the date: Golf Summit 2024

17 Nov 2023 | Industry news |

Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia announce industry conference to help shape the future of Australian Golf.

Golf is booming and going through unprecedented change. In order to harness this momentum and make the most of these opportunities, this is the golf summit that no club or facility can afford to miss.

The Golf Summit is an innovative golf thought leadership conference that will connect and inspire the diverse range of PGA Professionals, golf clubs and facilities and organisations across the industry to help shape the future of Australian Golf.

The event will provide clubs and facilities with the knowledge to navigate this unprecedented industry change and be able to harness this momentum.

SAVE THE DATE - 16 - 17 October, 2024 | Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Golf Summit is the destination to meet other golf business professionals, expand your knowledge through learning from world-class industry leaders, be inspired by new ways of thinking and develop the tools to improve performance, whatever your role in the industry.

The social and networking event will bring together delegates, industry leaders and partners in a welcoming and relaxed environment to foster the connections that ensure engagement continues well beyond the event.

With more than 700 expected to attend, the Golf Summit is not to be missed.

Looking to exhibit or showcase your products to the golf industry? Exhibitor partnership opportunities will be available soon. Please reach out to Matt McBain - for more information.

Who will be there?

We welcome everyone involved in the golf industry and beyond – including a collection of global and domestic leaders:

Golf clubs & facilities

PGA Professionals

Government officials

Industry organisations

Golf tourism operators

Industry suppliers

Golf media

Golf manufacturers

