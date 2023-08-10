SASOOM Resumes at West Lakes

10 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

After the winter break, players were very pleased to see a sunny late-winter’s day for Round 8 of the SA Senior Order of Merit. With the 2nd hole out of play for work on the green, the Par 5 13th was playing with a temporary green as a Par 4 and a Par 3 so the overall Par was reduced to 68. As always, West Lakes presents a stern test with accuracy from the tee a premium and the excellent greens presenting challenges to the unwary. Interestingly, all sections featured outstanding performances from the respective winners. Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors Two Susan’s from Grange both playing their first SOOM event dominated this section taking first and second in both the Gross and the Nett. Susan Dob (83/69) from Susan Olsen (87/74). Another first-timer, West Lakes member Diane Biebrick (89/74) took third in both the Gross and Nett. Men’s Seniors A dominating performance here with Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) winning both Gross and Nett (69/65). Dean Horner (Westward Ho) also went well in both the Gross and Nett (74/68). Order of Merit leader, Nick Wake (75) came third in the Gross and Sunny Ho (Mt Osmond) (69) took third in the Nett. Men’s Super Seniors Another player having a day-out was local Colin Andy (73/65) also a big winner in both the Gross and Nett. John Keogh (Glenelg) and Sam Robertson (MT Osmond) (79’s) were second and third in the Gross but well back from Colin. Daylight in the Nett as well – Sam (71) with Roger Naracoorte, now a Super-Senior third with 72.

