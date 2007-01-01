Golf Course ID: 40810, 18 hole

Sandy Gallop is a golf course rich with history opening in 1922, an interesting and undulating natural bushland layout. The course itself has recently undergone some major improvements making it now more user friendly and enjoyable to play. The 5100m, par 70 course is traversed by Deebing Creek and offers a good test of golfing skill.

Records indicate Sandy Gallop was the scene of Greg Norman’s first professional victory – the 1976 Coal City Pro-am. The honour board for this event also includes such names as Peter & Jeff Senior and Ian Baker-Finch. The coal city cup is still played at sandy gallop along with other major golfing events like the internationals legends of league , the gala week of golf and of course all of sggc major comps/ The club is renowned for it’s friendly atmosphere hence being commonly known as "The Friendly Club".

Social players and clubs are welcome weekdays and Sundays at very affordable prices.