Sandbelt clubs have amalgamation talks

16 Jul 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Two Melbourne sandbelt clubs, geographical neighbours Metropolitan and Huntingdale, are in merger talks.

The two clubs announced today they are discussing “a potential amalgamation that offers members substantial additional value for their membership”.

Previous attempts to amalgamate the clubs, which are only separated by a narrow, little-used road, have failed. But the clubs are determined to try again.

The statement said:

“Given our close geographical proximity, the boards of both clubs believe we have a unique chance to develop an exceptional 36-hole golfing experience following the redevelopment works of both golf courses which are due to be completed by the end of 2025.

“Member expectations at private golf clubs, both on and off the golf course, are ever increasing and with rapid advances in the broader golf industry providing alternative options for different golfing experiences, there is continued pressure on traditional private club operating models.

“The boards of both clubs believe that the opportunity to combine operations and rationalise resources to provide long term financial sustainability should be explored while recognising that we must continue to provide an exceptional on and off course experience to our members and guests.”

The two clubs have entered a non-binding agreement to further explore the opportunity including due diligence “to determine if an agreement can be reached before being put to members of both Clubs for a vote”. A 10 to 15-year time frame was mentioned.

“These will not happen overnight, but with courage, professionalism, strong planning and foresight the boards believe that we can establish a combined club that provides members with enhanced on and off course choices, not least being two premier 18-hole sandbelt courses and practice facilities separated by one service road less than 20km from the Melbourne CBD.”