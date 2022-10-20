Sanctuary scholars

20 Oct 2022 | Women and girls |

The Australian Golf Foundation Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program at Sanctuary Lakes Golf Club in Melbourne’s west is providing a launching pad for recipients to pursue further opportunities in the game.

Two of Sanctuary Lakes’ 2022 scholarship recipients have received further scholarship to chase their golfing dreams and Michael Willis, Golf Academy Manager based at the club, was delighted to play a crucial role in the girls’ journey.

“We are very proud of Alexandra Phanaruk, our 17-year-old who has received a golf scholarship to attend Florida State University next year and Sakura Yoshizawa who has been successful obtaining a Maribynong Golf College scholarship,” he said.

“The girls have been wonderful to work with as they listen and are enthusiastic. It is also exciting working in the girl’s space as there is so much opportunity for them to take their golf further and make it a career should they wish to.”

Another aspect of the scholarship program that everyone at Sanctuary Lakes’ is very proud of is that the six girls are a true reflection of the local community.

The club is located in the vibrant and multicultural suburb of Point Cook where more than half of the local population were born overseas.

“We have a fantastic group of girls with a range of cultural backgrounds,” Willis said. “It has been wonderful bringing these girls with backgrounds including Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese and Thai together – they were rather shy in the beginning but now are always laughing as one.

“The scholarship program has been a great way to attract lots of cultures to golf.”

