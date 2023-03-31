SA Women Leaders in Sport golf networking event a hit

31 Mar 2023 | Women and girls |

The South Australian Women Leaders in Sport Golf Networking event at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide on Tuesday was a resounding success.

The event, which included a two-hour golf clinic as well as a variety of panel interviews for the 35 women in attendance, was arranged to engage women leaders from various sporting organisations in South Australia to network, share challenges and successes whilst learning new golf skills.

To be outdoors and to have opportunity to feel uninhibited, share a laugh and meet new women also working in the sporting industry was warmly received by the attendees.

“Many of the women have already shared their eagerness to get back out on the course, hit the driving range or putting green to continue their golfing journey,” said Sarah Beesley, Golf Australia State Manager – South Australia.

Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Katrine Hildyard MP, CEO Office for Recreation Sport and Racing Kylie Taylor and Sport SA CEO Leah Cassidy were in attendance alongside representatives from Volleyball SA, the SANFL, the South Australian Cricket Association, Racing SA, NRL, Adelaide University Sport, the Australian Masters Games, Sport SA, SA Government, Westward HO Golf Club, Flagstaff Hill Golf Club and North Haven Golf Club.

Sport SA provided most of the financial support for the event and attendees were treated to a variety of special guest panellists.

Golf Australia’s Head of Women and Girls Engagement Tiffany Cherry was the MC for the day and facilitated fascinating discussions with guest panellists Jenny Williams – organisational psychologist, and Australian captain and world champion lacrosse player – and Olympic cyclist Kathy Watt OAM.

South Australian elite amateur golfers Caitlin Peirce and Amelia Whinney were also interviewed on their golf journeys and their involvement in the state’s high-performance program.

“A big thank you to The Grange Golf Club for hosting the event, opening their driving range, putting green and chipping area to us for two hours and providing drinks and nibbles post golfing activities,” Beesley said.

“Thank you as well to Minister Hildyard for her continued support and for taking the time to visit us, and a thank you to Kylie Taylor and Leah Cassidy for showing their full support for golf and opportunities for women.

“The women took part in three different stations during the golf clinic and at the end of each station they had challenges against each other.