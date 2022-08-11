SA Seniors Resumes at West Lakes

11 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Monday 8 August saw SA Senior golfers reconvene at West Lakes Golf Club in the western suburbs of Adelaide for the first SOOM event after the winter break. 40 men and 9 women made up the field on perfect winters day – slightly overcast but no wind which can very much add to the difficulty of the tight Par 70 West Lakes layout. Only 5 players broke 80 with the tricky greens seeming to be the main challenge. However, as always, the best players rose to the top. Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) equalled the day’s best score with 74 and extended his lead in the Super Senior SASOOM. Lindsay is noted as a good putter and obviously mastered the greens. Sam Robertson (Mt Osmond) shot 80 with Lindsay’s closest OOM rival, Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) recording 83. Lindsay also took the Nett (68) from West Lakes Eric Edwards (69) and Sam Robertson (71). In the Seniors, Norm Cordina (Tea Tree Gully) making a welcome appearance, showed his usual class by also returning a 74. Norm’s win was a lot closer with clubmate Ian Alexander (75), the consistent Shane Amor (Grange) and scratch-marker Mike Potter (The Vines) (79), in pursuit. The Nett was very close with 4 players locked on 70 – Alexander on a Countback from Amor, Ho Sunny (Westward Ho) and local David Bennett. Of course, Angela Masters (Blackwood) (84) won the Women’s Senior/Super Senior section – Angela has only been beaten once in 2022 ! Clubmate Rosemary Underwood (89) was next from Amanda Heapy (The Vines) (91). Rosemary (73) turned the tables on Angela (76) in the Nett from Kathryn Hender (The Vines) and Trish White (Blackwood) with 77’s.

