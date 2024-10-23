SA industry celebrates achievements

23 Oct 2024 | Industry News |

The golf industry in South Australia celebrated the achievements of the sport at the SA Golf Awards night at the Hilton.

The awards were jointly hosted by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia, Golf Management Australia and Turf Management SA, and represented an opportunity for golf community to come together and celebrate.

Sandy Creek Golf Club from just south of the Barossa Valley won Club of the Year.

It was a great night for the Warren family with Tim Warren collecting an award for turf management and his daughter Sophie Warren from Glenelg Golf Club picking up the graduate of the year award.

Japan Golf head coach Gareth Jones won coach of the year while Steve Capon of South Lakes Golf Club was club professional of the year. Full list of award winners:

• Girl’s Vardon – Katie Seol of Royal Adelaide GC • Boy’s Vardon – Malachy Marshall of Kooyonga GC • Women’s Vardon – Raegan Denton of Royal Adelaide GC • Men’s Vardon – Billy Cawthorne of Royal Adelaide GC • Women’s Senior Order of Merit – Christine Trimmer of Glenelg Golf Club • Men’s Senior Order of Merit – Paul Gregory of The Vines GC of Reynella • Schweppes GMA Excellence in Golf Club Management - Chris Coulter of Flagstaff Hill GC • Nuturf TMSA Graduate of the Year - Sophie Warren of Glenelg GC • John Deere & Metropolitan Machinery TMSA Excellence in Turf Management - Tim Warren of Glenelg GC • PGA SA Coach of the Year High Performance - Gareth Jones of Glenelg GC • BGC Industrial Cleaning Supplies PGA SA Coach of the Year Game Development - Anne Marie Knight of West Beach Parks Golf Academy • Coca-Cola Amatil PGA SA Management Professional of the Year - Damian Wrigley of Mount Osmond GC • PGA SA Club Professional of the Year - Steve Capon of South Lakes GC • Risk Profilers Health and Safety Award – The Vines GC of Reynella • Golf Car Solutions MyGolf Deliverer of the Year Award - Steven Capon of South Lakes GC • SA Volunteer of the Year - Bill Driver of Saddleworth GC • SA Service to the Industry Award - Barry Linke, recently retired General Manager of The Grange GC • miclub SA Club of the Year – Sandy Creek GC