SA Awards honour golf's great contributors

25 Oct 2022 | Industry news |

The cream of South Australian golf came together for the SA Golf Industry Awards in Adelaide this week. One of the highlights of the night was the first naming of an SA Club Of The Year, with the inaugural award going to a country club, Barmera GC in the Riverland. Grange Golf Club general manager Barry Linke was honoured for his more than 30 year contribution to the industry with an award for 'Excellence in Golf Club Management' from the GMA. The awards were hosted jointly by the PGA, Golf Australia, the GMA and the SA Golf Superintendents Association. List of 2022 SA industry awards PGA CLUB PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR Ben Traeger Aston Hills Golf Club COACH OF THE YEAR - GAME DEVELOPMENT Jamie Clutterham North Adelaide Golf Club SA COACH OF THE YEAR - HIGH PERFORMANCE Adrian Wickstein Glenelg Golf Club SA PGA LEGENDS PRO AM OF THE YEAR The Stirling Golf Club

SA Golf Course Superintendents Association

GRADUATE OF THE YEAR Declan Bayly Mt Osmond Golf Club AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN TURF MANAGEMENT Mark Angel Kingston SE Golf Club

GMA EXCELLENCE IN GOLF CLUB MANAGEMENT Barry Linke The Grange Golf Club SA Golf Industry COUNTRY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR Amanda Bowman Crystal Brook Golf Club CLUB OF THE YEAR Barmera Golf Club METROPOLITAN VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR Paula Botten Royal Adelaide Golf Club MYGOLF DELIVERER OF THE YEAR Brian Galvin

Golf Australia – SA MEN'S VARDON TROPHY WINNER Jack Buchanan Glenelg Golf Club WOMEN'S VARDON TROPHY WINNER Caitlin Peirce Royal Adelaide Golf Club GIRLS’ VARDON TROPHY WINNER Raegan Denton Royal Adelaide Golf Club BOYS’ VARDON TROPHY WINNER Charlie Nobbs The Vines Golf Club of Reynella