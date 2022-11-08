Rules of Golf updates for 2023 announced

08 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

The R&A and the United States Golf Association today announced the 2023 changes to the Rules of Golf, with groundbreaking new modifications for people with disability, and a global modernisation of the way in which the rules are made available. The changes will come into effect worldwide on 1 January 2023. The Rules of Golf have traditionally been reviewed every four years by the two authorities. It is the first time that specific regulations for golfers with disability have been included in the Rules of Golf. There are four new sub-rules for golfers with disability that permit an “approved person” to perform certain actions that would result in a penalty if performed by a non-approved person. They are: • Rule 25.2: “Modifications for Golfers Who Are Blind” (which includes certain levels of vision impairment) • Rule 25.3: “Modifications for Golfers Who Are Amputees” (which means both those with limb deficiencies and those who have lost a limb) • Rule 25.4: “Modifications for Golfers Who Use Assistive Mobility Devices” • Rule 25.5: “Modifications for Golfers with Intellectual Disabilities” For example, a golfer approved to use the new Rule 25.2 for players who are blind will be permitted to ground their club in a bunker immediately behind the ball. Clubs and facilities will not need to be involved in the approval process under which a player is deemed to be eligible to use these rules. A panel of international experts has been commissioned to make these determinations, and all applications will be lodged via a quick and simple-to-use online process. In the coming weeks, Golf Australia will work with the R&A to provide more information to clubs and golfers on the application process. Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said: “As a result of the modifications, the new sub-rules will create a level playing field by removing the rules disadvantages that have historically existed for golfers with disability, thereby resulting in a more fair and fun golfing experience for everyone. This is a terrific move by the R&A and USGA, and is something we have strongly supported through the rules-making process.” Aside from the addition of Rule 25, the New Year will also see a series of rule changes take effect that will apply to every golfer. The main changes are:

The main changes are:

Simplified Back-on-the-Line Relief. This relief procedure, often used for penalty area and unplayable ball relief, has been simplified so the ball is now dropped on the line, and may roll up to one club-length in any direction without a re-drop being required. This change simplifies what had become a complex procedure that was regularly breached by golfers without them realising they had done so. It represents a return to the essence of the easy-to-apply, pre-2019 process, which was almost entirely free of inaccurate application by golfers at any level of the game.

Handicap on Scorecard. Golfers will no longer incur a penalty under the Rules of Golf for accidentally recording an incorrect Daily Handicap on their scorecard. This is because the inclusion of the handicap in the official submission of a player’s score will become a responsibility of the Committee. This change is consistent with other penalty reductions, such as reducing the penalty down to only one stroke for playing an incorrectly substituted ball. (Note: In the same way that players are obliged to calculate Stableford points and to include score totals on their scorecard despite the Rules not requiring it, they will also be obliged to record their Daily Handicap when doing so will be helpful to administrators. GA will support any committee that encounters a problem in achieving assistance from golfers with this fundamental obligation.)