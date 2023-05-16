Ruffels grabs US Women's Open spot

16 May 2023 | Professional golf |

Gabriela Ruffels’ breakthrough season has continued as she grabs a spot in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

Golf Australia Rookie Squad member Ruffels, who has won twice on the Epson Tour graduated to the Open field via 36-hole qualifying at Vancouver Golf Club this week where she led the field by two shots at 7-under par.

The 23-year-old shots rounds of 69-68.

The US Women’s Open has the richest prize pool in women’s golf at $US10 million, with Australian Minjee Lee to defend her crown this year.

It will be the third time in her career that Ruffels has played a US Women’s Open. She finished T13 in the 2020 Open as an amateur having earned her place as the winner of the 2019 US Women’s Amateur.

“I hit a lot of fairways out there, hit a lot of good approach shots, hit a lot of greens and was just tapping in for par pretty much the whole day and then just had to stay patient and the birdies came,” she said.

“I love USGA events, especially at Pebble it’s going to be really historic and unique. I love Pebble, it’s one of my favourite places so being able to go this year is just amazing,” said Ruffels.

This week she tees it up on the Epson Tour in Florida having earned enough money in the early part of the season to guarantee that she will be in the top 10 at year’s end who graduate to the LPGA Tour in 2024.