Rudgeley, Ruffels earn LET cards for 2023

22 Dec 2022 | Professional golf |

Australia will have two debutants on the Ladies European Tour in 2023, after Perth's Kirsten Rudgeley and Victorian Gabriela Ruffels graduated through Q-school final stage today in La Manga, Spain.

Both Rudgeley, 21, and Ruffels, 22, finished inside the top 10 with the top 24 all securing playing rights. They were required to play five rounds, with Ruffels finishing eighth and Rudgeley tied-ninth, with both closing out with 68s today.

The 2023 LET season begins in February in Kenya.

Perth's Whitney Hillier was the only Australian playing regularly on the LET in 2022, finishing 27th on the money list.

Mt Lawley's Rudgeley turned professional recently after a fine amateur career during which she won The Athena in Melbourne, the English Amateur and the Scottish Amateur as well as multiple WA Amateurs.

Ruffels spent 2022 playing on the Epson Tour in the United States and is taking a change of direction, having previously played strongly in multiple women's majors.

She was the first Australian to win the US Women's Amateur (in 2019) and also made the final in 2020 before turning professional.