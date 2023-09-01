Rudgeley impresses in LET return

01 Sep 2023 | Professional golf |

A month at home in Perth working with coach Craig Bishop has paid immediate dividends in Kirsten Rudgeley’s return to the Ladies European Tour.

Playing her first event since the La Sella Open in July, Rudgeley posted a round of 5-under 67 on day one of the KPMG Women’s Irish Open to sit just two back of Round 1 leader Diksha Dagar (65) in a tie for fourth.

Showing a sharpness to her game, the Golf Australia Rookie Squad member got off to a hot start with three birdies on the trot on holes 10, 11 and 12 before making another on 16.

The LET rookie made a bogey on the fourth but bounced back with birdies on six and eight for her round of 67.

After a top-10 in her first event of the season, Rudgeley had just one more top 10 in her next 11 starts.

But the work she has put in and an adjustment with her putting looks to have done the trick.

“I have done quite a bit of work with my coach over the break,” explained the West Australian.

“I wasn’t very happy with the first stint that I had in Europe, so we worked on a few things and changed a few things as well.

“It’s definitely helping. Even if it doesn’t pan out tomorrow, it’s definitely working.

“We just did a few swing things and a little bit on the putting. That was always going to be the next step, changing things in the putting.”

At the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club Sarah Kemp leads the Aussie charge nearing the end of play on day one.

Kemp raced out to be 3-under through her first seven holes, one clear of 2019 champion Hannah Green (70) and fellow Aussie Grace Kim (70) but six back of leader Perrine Delacour (63).