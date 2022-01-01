Golf Course ID: 30223, 0 hole

This 9 hole public golf course offers a wide range of golfing facilities including a fully stocked pro golf shop, cart hire, club hire, practice range, and an onsite golf pro who is available for private and group golf lessons. Royal Park Public Golf Course is located between Carlton and Brunswick in Parkville and is easily accessible by public transport or private vehicle. Weekend bookings available. Saturday and Sunday tee times start from 6.00am through to 6.00pm.