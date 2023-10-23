Rotary Club Darwin helping junior golfers in the Territory

23 Oct 2023 | Participation |

Golf Australia NT has received an amazing scholarship deal from the Rotary Club of Darwin, to provide two junior golfers the opportunity to develop their game.

The Rotary Club of Darwin has committed to providing $3000 to two of Golf Australia's Northern Territory Junior Emerging Talent (JET) Program participants, on an annual basis, to travel to Queensland and attend various golf events and training programs.

The JET program is designed to give junior golfers in the Northern Territory a pathway to help them grow as golfers and young people in the community.

JET program participants already receive high performance coaching, sports psychology, and exposure to Golf Australia events, but this new scholarship deal will allow these opportunities to be taken to the next level.

The new annual scholarships will allow two junior golfers, a boy and a girl, assistance to travel to Brisbane over the June/July school holidays with a family member.

The recipients of the Rotary Club Junior Golf Scholarship become eligible for the following:

Entry into a high-profile Queensland junior event.

PGA Professional sessions (in Queensland).

Play golf with members from the Queensland’s High-Performance program.

Visit Queensland Academy of Sport (QAS) and spend time with QLD’s QAS squad.

Flights and Accommodation.

President of the Rotary Club of Darwin was pleased to announce the scholarships for an initial three-year period.

"These scholarships are being provided by the Rotary Club of Darwin to help in supporting and promoting junior golf throughout the Northern Territory," he said.

Golf Australia NT Relationship Manager, Brodie Morcom was pivotal in securing these scholarships, and is excited to grow the opportunities for junior golfers across the Territory.

“It’s really great to have this new relationship with the Rotary Club as it’s providing our juniors across the territory with a great opportunity to travel and improve their game,” he said.

“Travelling interstate comes at a great cost for people living in the Territory.”

“Having this scholarship helps give our Territory juniors the opportunity to take part in some great events and receive high level coaching interstate, without having the financial cost falling on themselves or families.”