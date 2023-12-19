Rosterfy helping our tournaments and volunteers

19 Dec 2023 | Partnerships | Professional golf |

Golf volunteers and events across Australia have started to enjoy the benefits of Rosterfy, a centralised volunteer management system now being used by Golf Australia, in partnership with the PGA of Australia.

Rosterfy enables mass advertisement of opportunities to recruit volunteers Australia-wide, giving volunteers an easy-to-use process to express interest for events and self-select their shifts online.

It also has system capability to allow tournament organisers to capture data over time to better understand golf’s volunteer demographic.

Through a phased approach, the use of Rosterfy was piloted at one of the leading amateur tournaments in the world, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, at Royal Melbourne in October.

The pilot was designed to gain insights and feedback from volunteers, volunteer managers and administrators.

The response was a resounding success with even the most digitally naive volunteers enjoying the ease of the system.

More than 3500 volunteers have now used Rosterfy across 16 Summer of Golf events, including the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Vic Open and the Webex Players Series.

Golf Australia's Head of Workforce Engagement, Claudia Marazita said implementing Rosterfy had centralised volunteering within golf.

“Before using Rosterfy we knew how many people were volunteering at our events and that’s about it," she said.

"Since implementing Rosterfy, we’ve been able to access detailed reports for each event which show us not only the total number of volunteers but also a variety of information including how many hours were completed by each volunteer, what the gender breakdown was, how many different clubs have been represented and the average age of our volunteers.

"This is really important data for us to have. Not only can we use this to help inform our volunteer program and strategy for recruitment, but it will also allow us to celebrate and recognise the work of our volunteers.

“What’s really exciting about our next phase of implementation is providing volunteers the ability to self-select their own shifts online. Our volunteer managers spend a lot of time manually rostering based on availability provided at the time of registration which can often change.

“Allowing volunteers to self-select when they can commit to volunteering will significantly reduce the amount of time spent on manually managing rosters for our events. 62% of shifts for the Vic Open have already been self-selected only after being published for just over a month.”

The next events on the Summer of Golf schedule that have opened applications for volunteering are:

Webex Players Series Murray River, in Honour of Jarrod Lyle

Cobram Barooga Golf Club, Barooga, NSW

January 18-21, 2024

Webex Players Series Victoria, hosted by Geoff Ogilvy

Rosebud Country Club, Mornington Peninsula, VIC

January 25-28, 2024

Vic Open

13th Beach Golf Links, Barwon Heads, VIC

February 1-4, 2024

Webex Players Series Sydney, hosted by Braith Anasta

Castle Hill Country Club, Norwest, NSW

February 8-11, 2024

Webex Players Series Hunter Valley, hosted by Peter O’Malley & Jan Stephenson

The Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort, Pokolbin, NSW

February 15-18, 2024

If you are interested in volunteering, click to create a Rosterfy profile and proceed to your ‘Dashboard’ via the pop-up prompt where you will be able to see all available events for volunteering.

This is what it will look like: