Roberts, Toomey take Tasmanian Junior Masters

20 Jan 2023

Jazy Roberts secured her second trophy of the week in dominant fashion, while Rupert Toomey took out the boys competition at the Tasmanian Junior Masters at Mowbray Golf Club on Friday.

Only hours after being announced as part of the Australian team for the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore in March, Roberts fired home a four-under par final round 68 to prevail by 13 shots after also winning the Tasmanian Junior Amateur on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old from Bendigo finished 16-under par with rounds of 71, 66, 67 and 68 across the two days to further enhance her reputation as a rising star of Australian golf.

Queensland's Millie Komulainen shot the low round of the week with a seven-under final round 65 to jump into second place alongside Tasmanian Jorjah Bailey, while Toomey also had a 65 on his way to the title.

The Huntingdale member carded rounds of 71, 72, 65 and 71 to finish five-under par and win by three shots from Queensland's Thomas Winn.

West Australian Josiah Edwards, who won the Tasmanian Junior Amateur earlier in the week, produced a final round 65 to grab a share of third place alongside Royal Sydney's Edward Procter.