Roberts, O'Donovan take Tas Am stroke play honours

19 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Victorian Jazy Roberts and Sydney's Declan O'Donovan took out stroke play honours on a 36-hole Saturday at the Tasmanian Amateur Championship at Devonport Country Club.

Roberts, from Belvoir Park Golf Club in Bendigo, is still only a junior but showed off her tremendous talent with consecutive rounds of 73 to be the only woman to break par at two-under.

Avondale Golf Club's O'Donovan has also been a regular in the junior ranks and he was the only man to break par with back-to-back rounds of 68 to finish four-under par.

Clubmate Will Moody came in second place at even-par, while Tasmanian who represent Commonwealth Golf Club in Melbourne Joey Bower was third.

In the women's, Avondale's June Song was second in the standings and Tasmanian Sarah Johnstone rounded out the placings.

The match play rounds begin on Sunday with O'Donovan and Roberts as the top seeds.

O'Donovan will take on Launceston Golf Club's Greg Longmore - who remarkably competes at the amateur level after suffering burns to 40% of his body in an explosion while working at a distillery - in the quarter-finals.

Roberts is up against fellow Victorian Yun An Shen in their quarter-final clash.