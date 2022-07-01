Roberts, Goodall reign at Murray River Junior Masters

01 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

Jazy Roberts and Bailey Goodall both held off fierce competition to claim the Murray River Junior Masters in style at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort on Friday.

Belvoir Park’s Roberts finished nine-under across the 54 holes after shooting 67 at Yarrawonga Mulwala’s Lake Course, 73 at Tocumwal’s Captain’s Course and 68 at Cobram-Barooga’s Old Course.

Her five-under final round, which included six birdies, was simply remarkable as she held off a stunning charge from Metropolitan’s Jeneath Wong.

Wong, who has won the past two Australian Junior Amateur titles, broke the course record with her round of 66, which included eight birdies, but that was not enough to reel in Roberts who won by two shots.

“It was a great battle with Jeneath,” Roberts said. “We basically went shot for shot all day.”

Shepparton’s Goodall was also charged home as he closed with birdies at 15 and 17 to stave off his rivals.

Goodall, who has represented Australia twice at the World Junior Championships, finished the day with an even-par 71 - to go with his rounds of 73 (Tocumwal) and 76 (Cobram-Barooga) - and triumph by two shots from Bonnie Doon’s Maximilian Fischer at four-over par.

Commonwealth’s Morten Hafkamp, Kooringal’s Jesse Trembath and Yarra Yarra’s Max Fedmowski finished in a tie for third at seven-over par.

