Roberts, Halls triumph at 2024 Keperra Bowl

18 Oct 2024 | Amateur golf | Tournaments |

After experiencing contrasting final days, Victoria’s Jazy Roberts and NSW’s Jye Halls have joined a distinguished list of Keperra Bowl champions.

Roberts (71-67-69-73) held a significant lead in the women’s event for most of the final round at Keperra Country Golf Club, eventually finishing at 8-under-par, three shots ahead of a fast-finishing Ella Scaysbrook (NSW) who closed with two rounds of 68.

However, Halls (66-68-70-72) was in the middle of a huge battle, eventually needing to win a three-man playoff to clinch the men’s title.

Roberts’ margin of victory would have been even greater had the Golf Australia High Performance Squad member, who took over the lead in the second round, not double-bogeyed the 72nd hole after she had cemented top spot with two back-nine birdies on the final day.

“I played pretty decent. After the practice round I was a little concerned about how I might go,” Roberts, from Belvoir Park Golf Club, said.

“There’s a few tricky holes out here but I managed to get through most of them okay and had a few birdies on the easier holes.

“I like to try to get to as many events as I can and play against the best girls in Australia. This week has ended well and hopefully there’s more good stuff to come.”

Roberts is the first non-Queenslander to win the women's Keperra Bowl, a title Justice Bosio has secured on three occasions. She finished seventh this year, 11 shots back.

The men’s event was a final-round dogfight that saw a logjam of six players within one shot of the lead with just a couple of holes remaining.

Ethan Anderson (Qld) was the first to post -12 in the clubhouse after a closing 67 and was joined by Wes Hinton (Qld) when he birdied the par-4 18 th for a final day 71. Playing in the final group, Halls then made it a trio in the playoff when he parred the last to finish off a round of 72.

Halls took the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

“I played really solid all week,” the NSW Golf Club member said.

“I definitely got a bit nervous on the back nine but it was good to get the win in the playoff.”

Halls has developed a liking for Queensland golf. The victory at Keperra follows on from the NSW State Team member’s win at the Queensland Strokeplay Championship at Pacific Harbour and Bribie Island last month.

He joins a list of Keperra Bowl men's champions that includes the likes of Peter Senior, Marc Leishman, Andrew Dodt and Matt Griffin.