Riversdale Cup: Peirce, Perkins and Perske crowned champions

10 Mar 2024 | Amateur golf |

The historic Riversdale Cup has come to a close for another year, with Caitlin Peirce, Blaike Perkins, and Wayne Perske etching their names into the revered trophies. The women's event came right down to the 72nd hole, with South Australian Peirce a shot behind playing partner Hannah Reeves standing on the 18th tee. Both players found greenside bunkers on the short par-4 with their drives, but as Reeves left her first attempt from the sand in the bunker, Peirce knocked hers in close. A resulting Reeves bogey to Peirce's birdie handed to trophy to Peirce. Peirce, who finished as the low amateur at last year's ISPS HANDA Australian Open, fought back after a tough opening round, with scores of 77-72-68-73 to finish with a 2-under total. "Definitely a slow start, it took me a round and a half to warm up," she said. "Made a good birdie on 16 today, but then a softy bogey on 17." When asked what she was thinking standing on 18 needing a birdie, Peirce replied with; "It's the perfect hole to do it." The men's event was not nearly as close, with Queenslander Blaike Perkins running away to a 5-shot victory. The man from Pelican Waters, sporting a Cam Smith inspired maroon shirt, posted a blistering 6-under 66 on day two, finishing at an impressive 10-under for the week with scores of 72-66-72-68. Defending Champion Phoenix Campbell finished in a tie for second at 5-under, alongside Kade Webber and Harry Takis. "Long time coming, I feel like I've got a little chip off my shoulder now so it's nice," said Perkins alluding to his numerous runner-up finishes in various events in the past. "I can't tell you anything I did bad this week and I probably putted a lot better than I normally do most weeks. With the Riversdale Cup under his belt, Perkins heads into the rest of the year beaming with confidence in his game. "Heading to Q-school in April," he said. "Hopefully get through both stages there and get my card for the rest of the year, and play the Aussie tour." Familiar foes battled it out for the All Abilities title, with Wayne Perske prevailing over Cameron Pollard. Perske had scores of 77-73 across the two day event, to finish at 6-over, five shots ahead of Pollard. "I hadn't really got an event over the line how I wanted until this week," he said. "It's super fun playing with Cam, and we do have bit of a rivalry going and when I shook hands with him on the last he said 'two-all'." It was a special win for Perske, who finished runner-up to a young Aaron Baddeley in the 1999 Riversdale Cup, admitting that he thought he'd never get to play in the event again. "It hasn't been two years since my last surgery where it was sort of touch-and-go whether I'd walk, let alone play golf," he said. "At 49 I never thought I'd even get back to play in this event, let alone come away with some sort of trophy."