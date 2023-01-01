Golf Course ID: 41110, 12 hole
Riverlakes Golf Course (QLD)
Public course
Golf course
Driving range
Riverlakes Golf and Country Club offers challenges that draw on your entire repertoire of skills with plenty of water to play over and around. Riverlakes meanders over the California Creek and through a secure private estate which has an invigorating look and feel from start to finish. Three sets of tees assure playability for every calibre of golfer, from beginners to professionals.
Contact Details
34 Gleneagles Avenue Cornubia
Loganholme QLD 4130