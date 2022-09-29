Rivalry rampage in SA

29 Sep 2022 | Women and girls |

Having competed on the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Ladies European Tour, Sarah Douglass-Norris - who is now the PGA Professional at Flagstaff Hill and The Grange GC in South Australia - is sharing her love for golf with the next generation of girls whilst instilling a competitive nature.

“I had to sink a birdie putt on the last hole to square with the girls!” said Douglass-Norris upon enjoying match play Ambrose with her scholarship girls recently.

Throughout the year, Sarah has worked with six girls who have received Australian Golf Foundation Girls Scholarships to progress their golf. She has done so with great success, having achieved her goal to empower every girl to obtain a handicap.

“Half of the girls didn’t have handicaps at the start of the year, so I am thrilled that all the girls now do," she said. "It has been great to see them start playing more competitions with members and their families.”

Competition play has included a fun rivalry match against fellow scholarship recipients from The Grange GC. Each term the two groups come together to play a 2-ball best ball followed by chips and soft drinks in the clubhouse.

“The team at The Grange GC have been wonderful and generous," Douglass-Norris said. "It has been a thrill for my girls to play at The Grange and a highlight for girls to meet each other.”

Looking ahead Douglass-Norris is excited for what 2023 will bring.

“The scholarship program is becoming well known and with more-and-more girls playing, I don’t think we will have any problems recruiting for next year,” she said.

For more information and to see a list of funded centres, 2022 visit the

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.