Riordan's hat-trick as Ross gets first SA Mid-Amateur

06 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Ebony Riordan of Willunga Golf Club won a third consecutive South Australian Mid-Amateur while Emerald Lakes Golf Club’s Lindsay Ross took out his first at Links Lady Bay Resort today.

After a solid opening round of 79 on Saturday, 2020 and 2021 champion Riordan found herself with a two-shot lead over Bonnie Doon Golf Club’s Ashleigh Arnold and a further two shots ahead of 2016 Champion Susan Keylock from Sandy Creek Golf Club.

Despite a double-bogey, bogey start, Riordan bounced back with a birdie on the third and after playing the last seven holes in level-par for a final round 78 she found herself as clear winner by twelve shots over the Victorian Arnold.

2022 Srixon Mid-Amateur Champion Ross entered the second round today in a three way tie at one-under-par 71 with The Grange Golf Club’s Mark Demasi and four time Champion, Mark Boulton from Phillip Island Golf Club.

After ten holes of the second round both Ross and Boulton were neck-to-neck on one-under the card. However, with three birdies and five pars in the closing eight holes, Ross ‘showed a clean pair of heels’ to record a fantastic 4-under-par 68 and win by eight shots over the Victorian Boulton. Andrew Hume of Loxton Golf Club scored a fine level-par 72 to claim third position on a two-round-total of 148.