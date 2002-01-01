Richmond Golf Club (NSW)

Golf Course ID: 20320, 18 hole

Set against the back-drop of the Blue Mountains, the town of Richmond has a genuine village feel about it, and it is this feeling of belonging that can be found at the Richmond Golf Club. The Richmond Golf Club celebrated its 110th Birthday in 2007 and is the home of Richmond Golf Course, the oldest course in New South Wales! With 18 immaculately manicured holes the advance golfer will find the course a tough test from the championship tees, however ,if you are an absolute beginner don't despair, you can play from our 'social tees where you will find the game, not only enjoyable, but very achievable.