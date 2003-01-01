Golf Course ID: 76241, 18 hole

The Richmond Golf Club (RGC) is about 10 minutes from Hobart City and 5 Minutes from Hobart Airport.

The course is 3km outside the township of Cambridge on the road to Richmond Village and has beautiful panoramic views overlooking the Barilla Bay waterway.

Richmond is a private 9-hole country course and welcomes visitors and new members.

The golf course at the Richmond Golf Club is a par 66 (Slope rating 106), with a total distance of 4775 metres.

The golf course features 10 challenging holes which are suitable for golfers of all golfing abilities.

The golf course has a separate 9th & 18th hole and features alternate tees on some holes. The current course record is 60.