Rho outlasts Hammett at Katherine Kirk Classic

Royal Queensland's Grace Rho has denied Sarah Hammett a fourth consecutive win at the Katherine Kirk Classic by winning a playoff in the 2024 event at Maroochy River Golf Club.

After leading heading into the final round, it looked as if Hammett was going to continue her incredible run as she stood on the 17th tee.

But while Rho entered the clubhouse to sign off on a steely 2-under-par final round, Hammett played her last two holes in 3-over and fell to a tie for the lead at 2-under for the 54 holes.

Rho and Hammett headed back down Maroochy's par-4 18th, which both players bogeyed in regular play, and Rho took her chance.

"I hit 3-wood, because the wind was going hard left to right," said Rho, recalling the playoff. "Then I had like 72 meters out, so I hit a wedge on, leaving just over two metres for birdie, and I holed the putt."

It’s the biggest win of Rho’s amateur career and she said it was special to do it alongside her fellow Queenslander Hammett.

"I actually played my first tournament with her, my very first 18-hole tournament," said Rho.

"So it was nice to play with her again, she's a really strong player.

"I honestly didn't think that I would win. I was just enjoying the game.

"It was really windy out there today so I was just focusing on my own game, trying not to make any major mistakes."

Run in conjunction with the Katherine Kirk Classic is the Junior Jug, which was this year taken out by Wide Bay (pictured below) with an aggregate score of +3, four shots ahead of runners up Gold Coast at +7.

Pictured: Mariah Reynolds, Brooke Ball and Marnie-Lee Griffin from Wide Bay.