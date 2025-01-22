Rho and Morgan take home NSW titles

22 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

Women's wrap:

Queensland’s Grace Rho has delivered a stellar performance to claim the 2025 NSW Amateur Women’s Strokeplay title after two sensational rounds.

In sweltering conditions at Stonecutters Ridge this afternoon, the 18-year-old lit up the course with a bogey-free eight under par 63.

Her back nine was especially dazzling, with a remarkable stretch of seven birdies, including five in a row to finish her round hot.

With a final score of 11-under-par, Rho secured a three-shot victory over a talented field.

Avondale’s Rachel Lee claimed second place at eight under, while Catalina’s Sophie Eppelstun and The Australian’s Annika Rathbone tied for third at seven under par.

Looking back on her win, Grace said it all came down to having fun and staying sharp.

“It kind of just happened because I was having fun out on course, really. And yeah, it just felt good,” she said.

Teaming up with familiar faces only added to the good vibes.

“I’ve played with Elly and Rachel a lot in other tournaments, so we kind of just had fun out there—just lots of talking.”

Grace’s accuracy with her irons and clutch putting was a big part of her success.

“My irons are pretty good. They were, like, sticking next to the pin. And my putting worked out as well. So that kind of just explains all the birdies.”

Now heading into Matchplay, Grace is aiming high with an optimistic mindset.

“That was my goal for this week. That’d be great—winning the whole thing. I’ve never really played a lot of Matchplay before, just stroke play. I reckon I’ll just try and have fun out there like today, and it’ll just work out again, hopefully.”

The top 16 women will now advance to the Matchplay which begins at Stonecutters Ridge tomorrow.

Men's wrap:

Queensland’s Lincoln Morgan has claimed Medallist honours at the 2025 NSW amateur following a superlative second round seven under par 64 at Stonecutters Ridge Golf Club today.

On another day of extreme heat and little wind, Morgan sizzled around the Greg Norman-designed Stonecutters layout in seven under par 64, equalling the round of the tournament set yesterday by The Lakes Adam Coull.

Morgan scorched around the front nine in six-under-par to set the stage for his dominant finish.

Despite back-to-back bogeys on 13 and 14, the Queenslander was in complete control of his game. An easy birdie on the par-five 15th extinguished any thoughts that the title might slip from his hands, and when Morgan all but holed his tee shot on the par-three 17th, he was all but assured of the crown.

“It was a good number,” Morgan said of his ‘almost’ ace. “I just couldn’t quite feel the wind, but I put a good swing on it, and it nearly did the job.”

Morgan’s impressive 12-under-par two-round total was enough to win by two shots from Kayun Mudadana (-10) and former Dubbo GC representative (Now Brisbane GC) Lachie Jones in third at nine under.

Overnight leaders Adam Coull and Jake Riley finished in joint fourth alongside St Michael’s Daley Loumanis at eight under, with Defending NSW Amateur Champ Declan O’Donovan, England’s Oliver Canton, and Queenslanders Joshua Reid and Taylor Barr rounding out the top-10 at minus seven.

Morgan admitted the victory hadn’t come without its challenges, especially after his slow start to yesterday’s opening round.

“Nothing was going in yesterday,” Morgan lamented.

A shift in momentum late yesterday helped him “catch a bit of a heater” that carried over into today’s second round, which he duly marked by tearing around the Stonecutters front nine.

“Driving was my strength, today,” Morgan explained. “When I got into place to wedges in, then I was sitting pretty close, and I holed some nice putts.”

Morgan was the man of the moment though. Medallist honours vindication for the likeable Queenslander after losing the vaunted prize in 2023 in a playoff to Avondale’s Chris Fan.

“It’s nice to get my name on it,” Morgan said. “This is definitely up there. 100%.”

With attention now shifting to the matchplay, Morgan acknowledged the challenge was still in front of him.

“You can either play really good and lose, or play really bad and win.”

“I’m just going to put my best foot forward and see where it puts me.”

“I always try my hardest, and I’ve beaten lots of good players in the past.”

“To win the match play after the stroke play is something very rare. It would be awesome, definitely up there with one of my best wins if I could pull it off.”