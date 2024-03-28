Repeat recipients for Karrie Webb Scholarship presented by Nippon Shaft

28 Mar 2024 | Women and girls | Amateur golf |

Star amateurs Maddison Hinson-Tolchard and Caitlin Peirce have become two-time recipients of the Karrie Webb Scholarship presented by Nippon Shaft.

The scholarships are awarded annually based on performance in the KW Series, the World Amateur Golf Ranking, community work inside or outside of golf and performance and demeanour as an ambassador for golf in Australia and overseas.

Peirce, from Royal Adelaide Golf Club, earned her 2024 scholarship after winning the KW Series which concluded last week, while Hinson-Tolchard, a West Australian who is in her senior year at Oklahoma State University, is Australia’s No.1 player on the world rankings.

As part of the scholarship, the recipients will get the chance to be mentored and enjoy face-to-face time with the seven-time major winner, an experience Peirce had in 2022 and Hinson-Tolchard in 2023.

“This season has been fun to watch as there were lots of new faces putting their hands up and playing good golf as well as names we would have expected,” Karrie said.

“In the end it’s two familiar names to me who are being awarded the scholarships this year.

“Maddy Hinson-Tolchard has had a very consistent college season and played well in some big events.

“It’s great to see Maddy have a great last season of college golf and I’m happy that she’s once again a scholarship recipient.

“A couple of years ago Caitlin Pierce rose through the ranks to be a somewhat of a surprise recipient. Caitlin’s golf game has continued to grow and improve, so her dominant performance in the Aussie amateur events wasn’t a surprise.

“I’m really excited for Caitlin to again be a KW recipient.

“I look forward to helping mentor the girls over the coming year and spending some time with them during the US summer.”

Caitlin Pierce’s KW Series included two victories and finishing as the leading amateur at the Women’s Australian Open. She has also represented her country on multiple occasions, including the World Amateur Team Championship, the Asia-Pacific Amateur and Queen Sirikit Cup.

“I’m looking forward to being able spend time with Karrie again,” she said.

“The last time I won a scholarship in 2022 is definitely a highlight of my amateur career and I see this as an invaluable experience before testing my skills at Q-school later this year.”

Hinson-Tolchard’s past 12 months has included winning the Big 12 Championship in the US, representing Australia at the World Amateur Team Championship, and earning her first start in a major championship, the US Women’s Open.

“I loved the chance to be with Karrie last year and can’t wait to do even more with her this year,” she said.

“It’s a real bonus for us Australian girls to be able to spend as much time as we do with one of golf’s all-time greats.”

As well as getting the opportunity to spend time with Karrie, Maddison and Caitlin will receive funding from Nippon Shaft to cover travel to play in overseas tournaments this year.

The Karrie Webb Scholarship presented by Nippon Shaft dates back to 2008 with past recipients including the likes of major champions Minjee Lee and Hannah Green, LPGA Tour players Grace Kim and Karis Davidson, and Ladies European Tour member Kirsten Rudgeley.

Golf Australia’s Women and Girls Pathway Manager Stacey Peters said: “Our congratulations go to Maddy and Caitlin for earning this year’s scholarships through their wonderful efforts on and off the course.

“We’re very excited to see how their careers progress.

“We are honoured to have Karrie and Nippon Shaft’s ongoing support and investment in Australian golf. This has allowed us to grow both the KW Series and the financial value of the scholarships this year, as well as adding the new Karrie Webb Coaching Scholarship.”