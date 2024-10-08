Regional Qualifying venues named for Women's NSW Open

08 Oct 2024 | Professional golf |

The stakes are high, and regional New South Wales is set for some electrifying golf as many of Australia’s best female professionals and elite amateur athletes get set to showcase their talent with dates and venues confirmed for the Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series this summer. The six $50,000 lead-up events will attract female competitors from across Australasia with several internationals ready to compete as well. Each event will see players vying for one of three coveted spots in the 2025 Women’s NSW Open Championship. With the 2025 Women's NSW Open heading to Wollongong Golf Club next March, the journey begins here for several hopefuls, and it could well end with one seeing their name inscribed on the Jan Stephenson Trophy, alongside several of the sport’s best-ever players. The venues and dates for the six Regional Open Qualifying tournaments are:

Mollymook Golf Club, November 5-7, 2024

Wagga Wagga Country Club, November 20-22, 2024

Narrabri Golf Club , 4-6 December, 2024

Dubbo Golf Club , 8-10 December, 2024

Bathurst Golf Club, 11-13 December, 2024

Duntryleague Golf Club, Orange, 15-17 December, 2024

Spectators will enjoy free entry at each venue, and the chance to walk alongside and witness the sport’s emerging female stars up close. Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW, said the Regional Open Qualifying Series provides a fantastic platform for aspiring female professionals and elite amateurs to launch their 2024/25 summer golf campaign. “These tournaments present a tremendous opportunity for rising stars to elevate their careers and secure their spot in one of the country's premier championships,” Ms Wilson said. “With substantial prize money and guaranteed entry into the Women's NSW Open, the competition will be fierce as several players look to lock in their spot early and set the tone for a successful summer.” WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO, Karen Lunn, added the series of tournaments was a vital part of the Australian women’s sports landscape and a fantastic opportunity to hopefully earn themselves a place on the lucrative Ladies European Tour. “The Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series not only provides our WPGA Tour of Australasia players the chance to earn a spot in one of our biggest events but also some great opportunities to compete for prize money while making lifelong memories travelling to fantastic locations,” Lunn said. “These additional playing opportunities, along with the prospect of a spot in a Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned event, are huge for our players. We thank Golf NSW and the NSW Government for their ongoing support of women’s golf in Australia.” Graeme Phillipson, Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, said the tournaments provide a welcome economic boost to the host venues and their surrounding communities. ”The Regional Open Qualifying Series benefits not just the clubs, but also the local economies. Players, along with their teams and fans, bring in business for accommodation providers, restaurants and local attractions,” Mr Phillipson said. The 2025 Women’s NSW Open Regional Qualifying Series is proudly supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.