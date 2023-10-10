10 Oct 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

Regional Club Workshops

by Golf Australia

We're coming to a venue near you!

The Golf Australia Clubs & Facilities team will be facilitating club workshops throughout regional Victoria and South East South Australia over the coming months. We invite all club committee’s and key personnel to attend and be part of the discussion on a range of topics relevant to the current and future golf landscape, including;

  • The current state of golf, what the research is telling us and where we see the game in the future.

  • Golf’s greatest opportunity, Member Retention. What is it, how do we do it and what is the real impact?

  • Regional Sports Assemblies; Who are they and what can they do to support regional clubs?

  • What is the real cost of golf in the future; decline in volunteers, ageing population, increasing costs, business mindset?

  • The wide range of physical, static, and professional resources Golf Australia have available clubs, to support them in achieving their goals.

  • Club Strategy Alignment ties all this together through aligning club strategies to the Strategy for Australian Golf and an ongoing partnership with Golf Australia to assist clubs in the becoming the best possible version of themselves and ultimately seeing “More Australians Playing More Golf”

The desired outcomes is for Clubs & Facilities to gain a greater understanding of;

  • How big golf is, our opportunities for sustained growth and getting “More Australians Playing More Golf”

  • The definition of a Golfer; “All Golf is Golf and all of us can be Golfers”

  • The role Golf Australia and other industry bodies play in supporting clubs and what can be achieved if we all “Work Together”

  • The importance of growing revenue and sustainable cash reserves

  • How to maximise the resources available and who the key people are in their region to work with.

Location

Date

Time

 

Registration Link

Hamilton Golf Club

Sunday

November 12th 

Arrival: 10am

Workshop: 10.30 – 2.00pm 

Morning tea and light lunch provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Naracoorte Golf Club

Monday

November 13th 

Arrival: 12.30pm

Workshop: 1pm - 4.30pm

Light Lunch and afternoon tea provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Midlands Golf Club

Tuesday

November 14th

Arrival: 12.30pm

Workshop: 1pm - 4.30pm

Light Lunch and afternoon tea provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Broadford Golf Club

Sunday

November 19th

 

Arrival: 10am

Workshop: 10.30 – 2.00pm 

Morning tea and light lunch provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Jubilee Golf Club 

Monday

November 20th 

Arrival: 12.30pm

Workshop: 1pm - 4.30pm

Light Lunch and afternoon tea provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Bendigo Golf Club

Wednesday

November 22nd

Arrival: 12.30pm

Workshop: 1pm - 4.30pm

Light Lunch and afternoon tea provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Mildura Golf Resort

Thursday

November 23rd

Arrival: 12.30pm

Workshop: 1pm - 4.30pm

Light Lunch and afternoon tea provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Trafalgar Golf Club

Sunday

December 10th 

Arrival: 10am

Workshop: 10.30 – 2.00pm 

Morning tea and light lunch provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Bairnsdale Golf Club

Monday

December 11th  

Arrival: 12.30pm

Workshop: 1pm - 4.30pm

Light Lunch and afternoon tea provided

 

REGISTER HERE

Geelong Region

Vic Open Week 2024

Details TBC

 

 

 

