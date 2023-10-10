Regional Club Workshops

10 Oct 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

We're coming to a venue near you!

The Golf Australia Clubs & Facilities team will be facilitating club workshops throughout regional Victoria and South East South Australia over the coming months. We invite all club committee’s and key personnel to attend and be part of the discussion on a range of topics relevant to the current and future golf landscape, including;

The current state of golf, what the research is telling us and where we see the game in the future.

Golf’s greatest opportunity, Member Retention. What is it, how do we do it and what is the real impact?

Regional Sports Assemblies; Who are they and what can they do to support regional clubs?

What is the real cost of golf in the future; decline in volunteers, ageing population, increasing costs, business mindset?

The wide range of physical, static, and professional resources Golf Australia have available clubs, to support them in achieving their goals.

Club Strategy Alignment ties all this together through aligning club strategies to the Strategy for Australian Golf and an ongoing partnership with Golf Australia to assist clubs in the becoming the best possible version of themselves and ultimately seeing “More Australians Playing More Golf”

The desired outcomes is for Clubs & Facilities to gain a greater understanding of;