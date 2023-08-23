Reeves, Dowling win Queensland Strokeplay

23 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

Billy Dowling and Hannah Reeves are the Queensland Strokeplay champions for 2023 after completing brilliant wins today at Bribie Island Golf Club and Pacific Harbour Golf Club.

Dowling’s rounds of 66-72-68 allowed him to overhaul Lewis Hoath and win the men’s championship by a shot at 10-under in what is his first big victory at open-age.

The 18-year-old Dowling from the Gold Coast birdied the 17th hole at Bribie Island to join Hoath in the lead, then closed it out with a par at the last against Hoath’s bogey.

Dowling had previously won the Queensland Junior Amateur in 2021 and the South Australian Junior Amateur last year.

The teenager will take the top seed into the matchplay phase which begins tomorrow morning.

The top 16 progressed, with Harry Takis taking the last spot on offer at 4-under par.

Reeves, 21, from Brisbane Golf Club, followed rounds of 72-71 with a stunning course-record 65 at Pacific Harbour today to reel in South Australia’s Caitlin Peirce win the women’s by three shots.

It is her first home-state amateur championship victory and it was sealed with another birdie at the par-4 18th hole, her fourth in the final eight holes.

Originally from Stanthorpe in rural Queensland, she moved a few years ago to attend The Hills International college.

Peirce finished runner-up at 5-under par after closing with a 2-under 70, but she was not able to cling on to her 36-hole lead.

Still, she will enter the matchplay phase with the No. 2 seed behind Reeves.

The players were given near-perfect weather for the tournament, which is sponsored by the City of Moreton Bay.

Bribie Island will host the remainder of the event with the finals to be played on Friday.