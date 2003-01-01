Banner

Golf Course ID: 31710, 9 hole

Red Rocks Golf Club (VIC)

Public course
Golf course
Mini golf
Pitch & putt

Previously known as the Aussie Golf Ranch, Red Rocks is located in the Phillip Island region and has 3 golf courses. It is home to a 9 hole championship Par 3 course, Saltwater Creek Course. Designed by the legend of Santa Anna Couch, Ross Watson, word is, even Stuart Appleby thought it was alright. Rounded out by a 9 hole Pitch and Putt and the newest addition a 9 hole Aussie Bush Mini Golf course, at Red Rocks there is something for everyone all year round.

Contact Details

627a Settlement Road
Cowes VIC 3922

03 5919 0019
Send email
https://www.redrocksgolf.com.au/
