Record number of girls to receive AGF scholarships in 2023

28 Nov 2022 | Women and girls |

Australian Golf Foundation, in collaboration with Golf Australia, has again received a tremendous response from over 150 golf facilities, across Australia, eager to be involved in the program next year.

Following the outstanding success of the Junior Girls Scholarship Program inaugural year in 2021, where 37 clubs piloted the concept, the program has rapidly expanded to involve 117 funded centres for 2022 and 157 in 2023. This equates to a significant growth in scholarship holders from 683 in 2022 to as high as 1000 girls in 2023, and pleasingly over half of these girls will come from regional and rural clubs.

Clubs and resident PGA professionals are now busy recruiting girls to their program and setting up group tuition to start term one, next year. Each club is expected to conduct an induction ceremony where girls and families are welcomed to the club and receive their scholarship uniforms.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to continue our partnership with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program in 2023, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Jack Newton Junior Golf, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia.The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Visit for further information.