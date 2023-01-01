Golf Course ID: 30812, 18 hole

RACV Healesville Country Club offers an 18 hole golf course and a four hole short course. The course has recently been ranked in Australia's Top 100 courses, by Golf Australia Magazine. Surrounded by beautiful native trees and vegetation, the Michael Clayton designed 18 hole course offers members a unique playing experience. The 4 hole short course is a hidden gem and gives beginner golfers a non pressured environment to learn the game. It also provides a wonderful practice facility for all members to enjoy. An additional feature to the 18 hole course is the extensive paved cart path network, which allows for all weather access.