Golf Course ID: 30812, 18 hole
RACV Healesville Country Club (VIC)
Public course
Golf course
RACV Healesville Country Club offers an 18 hole golf course and a four hole short course. The course has recently been ranked in Australia's Top 100 courses, by Golf Australia Magazine. Surrounded by beautiful native trees and vegetation, the Michael Clayton designed 18 hole course offers members a unique playing experience. The 4 hole short course is a hidden gem and gives beginner golfers a non pressured environment to learn the game. It also provides a wonderful practice facility for all members to enjoy. An additional feature to the 18 hole course is the extensive paved cart path network, which allows for all weather access.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
Contact Details
Yarra Glen Road
Healesville VIC 3777