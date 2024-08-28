Queensland's premier amateur championship gains new sponsor

28 Aug 2024 | Amateur golf |

The City of Moreton Bay has proudly come onboard to sponsor the 2024 Queensland Strokeplay and Amateur Championship.

Being played at Bribie Island Golf Club this year, the championship is poised to be a huge highlight for The City of Moreton Bay region. Bribie Island Golf Club & Pacific Harbour Golf & Country Club are considered hidden gems, providing some eye-opening golf experiences.

Queensland's premier amateur event, the championship has a long history of unearthing the next Australian stars, with names like Karrie Webb, Cameron Smith, Steph Kyriacou and Jason Day on the trophies.

This year’s championship field includes defending champions, Billy Dowling & Hannah Reeves as well as highly touted Queensland amateurs, Justice Bosio & Quinnton Croker, both having returned from playing overseas.

The championship has also attracted top interstate players including Ella Scaysbrook (NSW), Kade Bryant (SA), Raegan Denton (SA), Abel Eduard (VIC), Amelia Whinney (SA) and Will Moody (NSW), just to name a few.

Bribie Island Men’s Club Captain, Graeme Douglass is looking forward to welcoming some of Australia's best amateur golfers to the club.

“We held the event last year and it was very, very successful,” said Douglass.

“The players were very, very impressed with the course and so we've arranged to have it this year and next year. So that's three years in a row.

“The members are know they're going to be without their course for a while, but they also understand and realise the benefits.

“They understand the publicity that we can get, and also the good reputation for the club and the course overall, so it's very, very positive.”

The 2024 championship will be played from September 2-6, with the leading 16 men and 16 women after 54-holes Stroke Play qualifying for elimination Match Play.