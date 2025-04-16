Queensland take lead into Australian Junior Interstate final day

16 Apr 2025 | Amateur golf |

Queensland has leap-frogged Western Australia today at the Australian Junior Interstate, with two impressive wins over ACT and South Australia at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

With four wins and a draw, Queensland sits undefeated at 4.5 points and half a point ahead of Western Australia in second on 4 points.

Only playing one match today, Western Australia triumphed 5.5-2.5 over Tasmania, to also remain unbeaten this week with three wins and a draw.

Sitting in third at 3.5 points is Victoria, who are the only other state who can catch Queensland on tomorrow's final day, with only one round of matches on Thursday.

Getting off to a near perfect start today, Queensland got the win over ACT 7-1, before fighting their way to a 6-2 victory over a South Australian outfit hot off a win over New South Wales in the morning.

One of Queensland stars on the third day was number one girls player Ionna Muir, who won both her matches, and is prepared for the final match against three-time reigning champions New South Wales.

"I'm so proud of our team," said Muir.

"Hopefully we can get the win off tomorrow and beat New South Wales.

"It'll be a good challenge, so we'll see how everything goes."

Muir's second match was a win she will not forget quickly, taking down the South Australian star Raegan Denton, who just last week hoisted the Australian Junior Amateur trophy.

"I actually had a really good start," said Muir. "The first I actually hooked it into the trees, but I managed to make birdie, so I was pretty stoked.

"Then the second hole I birdied again."

It was an up and down struggle for the entire match, with Muir eventually triumphing 1-up, thanks in part to the wisdom of her caddie.

"I had Quinn (Croker) on my bag helping me too," she said.

"He was super, super helpful."

Queensland need a win over New South Wales tomorrow, as a draw or loss will open the door for Western Australia or Victoria to match them on points. If that were the case, total points would be the decider.

Thursday draw

Round 7

Qld vs NSW

ACT vs SA

Vic vs WA