Queensland Junior Amateur: Yuuki Takada goes one better in 2023

01 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf |

By Patrick Taylor

Southport Golf Club’s Yuuki Takada, and Jake Riley from Toronto Country Club (NSW) are the girls and boys Queensland Junior Amateur champions for 2023.

The tournament was held over four days this week at Nudgee Golf Club, where scoring proved tough. Riley and Takada held their nerve however, and both came away winners by four strokes.

Takada, who finished runner-up in 2022, was able to use last year as motivation and come back stronger to claim her first major trophy. She managed to birdie the short par-3 18 th in three out of her four rounds, and finished the tournament at ten-over par.

Haruhi Nakatani and Kate Mcfarlane finished tied for second on 14-over, Mcfarlane finishing in style with a hole in one on the final hole of the championship.

Riley finished the week at two-over, his four-under 68 in the second round a highlight. He too finished strongly in the final round, with three birdies on the back nine.

Dujuan Snyman and Alfie Ward were the next best in the boy’s championship, finishing tied second at six-over.